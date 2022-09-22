Kaitlyn Dever Wants Romeo Back In The Rosaline Trailer

Between Catherine Called Birdy and, to a lesser degree, The Princess, it's clearly the time for modern twists on period stories. The latest headed our way in Rosaline, starring Kaitlyn Dever as the titular character, in a film that gives a new angle on Romeo & Juliet. Check out the trailer…

This new side-on story is told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.

From the looks of this, it's a comedic romp, with Rosaline doing everything she can to break up the new lovers – and mocking Juliet's big plan to fake her death in one of the most famous parts of Shakespeare's play.