Judge Reinhold And Paul Reiser Among The Classic Cast Returning For Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

While Netflix might have preferred to announce the news itself, set photos already leaked the presence of classic Beverly Hills Cop actors Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot in the new, fourth outing, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Still, the streaming service has made it official, and they're all in the film with star Eddie Murphy.

Reinhold is back as Detective Billy Rosewood, while Ashton returns to play Sgt. Taggart, both of whom were sidekick cops to Murphy’s wisecracking Foley character. Reiser was Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two movies. Pinchot, meanwhile, was sassy art gallery salesman Serge in the first and third. They join the likes of Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylor Paige in the film.