Joseph Gordon–Levitt And Taylour Paige Join The New Beverly Hills Cop Film

It's a busy old time for Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who has not one but two new movie gigs in the works. The most anticipated of the duo is the new Beverly Hills Cop movie, which will star Eddie Murphy and has also added Zola's Taylour Paige. Oh, and taking inspiration from a certain big hit Tom Cruise movie, the film is now called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

This is one that has been developing for years now – a fourth Beverly Hills Cop has been mooted, scripted, turned into a failed TV pilot and more – but is finally shooting for Netflix.

Plot details are scarce, but we know that Mark Molloy is in the director's chair and Will Beall wrote the most recent draft of the script.

In other JGL news, he's also scored a lead role in a new sci-fi thriller called Ash that will co-star Thor: Love & Thunder's Tessa Thompson.

Award-winning musician and filmmaker Steven Ellison (AKA Flying Lotus) is directing this one, which has a script from Jonni Remmler. The story sees a woman (Thompson) waking up on a distant planet and finding the crew of her space station viciously killed. She must then decide if she can trust the man (Gordon-Levitt) sent to rescue her. But as their investigation into what happened sets in motion a terrifying chain of events, he begins to wonder how innocent she really is…