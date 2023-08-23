Joseph Gordon-Levitt And Eve Hewson Bond Via Music In The Flora And Son Trailer

Writer/director John Carney knows how to weave a great story filled with music — witness Once and Sing Street in particular. He's back with Flora And Son, which stars Eve Hewson (yes… being Bono's daughter and singing: no pressure!) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Check out the first trailer below…

Single mum Flora (Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén Kinlan). Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar.

With the help of a washed-up LA musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music.