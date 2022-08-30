Jordan Peele On Nope’s Gordy Sequence: ‘It’s About Feelings Of Rage’ – Exclusive

In the space of just three movies, Jordan Peele has solidified himself as one of the masters of creating terrifying, unsettling imagery: Chris tumbling into the infinite blackness of the sunken place in Get Out; an untethered family stood in a shadowy driveway dressed all in red, clutching ornate gold scissors in Us; and now, a mysterious UFO swooping across the sky, drenching that which lies below it in blood in Nope. But even more unnerving than the big white disc hanging out above the Haywood’s home – if you haven’t seen Nope yet, you might want to avoid reading further – is an sequence involving fictional sitcom ‘Gordy’s Home’, the titular chimp who stars in the show, and his attack on his co-stars and crew.

The Gordy sequence is striking, violent, and incredibly disturbing. But you’d be forgiven for wondering how it ties into the rest of the film, and what it all means. “It’s about exploitation,” Peele tells Empire. “It’s about feelings of rage. At the industry.” Gordy is an animal whose primal impulses have been restrained for the purposes of entertainment. Seeing him lash out is scary, but understandable; it almost feels inevitable. “We fear Gordy, but we don’t hate Gordy,” Peele says. “I think there’s an interesting thing happening for the audience there.”