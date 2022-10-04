Jonas Cuaron Directing Bad Bunny In Sony’s Spider-Spin-Off El Muerto

As it looks to keep expanding its Spider-linked cinematic universe, Sony has been in the early stages of developing a movie featuring the character of El Muerto, with Bullet Train actor and musician Bad Bunny on board to star. It's moving forward, as The Wrap reports that Jonás Cuaron is aboard to direct.

El Muerto debuted in a 2006 issue of Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, written by Peter David, and illustrated by Roger Cruz. The character, real name Juan Carlos, was a super powered wrestler who originally fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling where he nearly unmasked the hero before being stung by Spider-Man, with a paralyzing poison. After being saved from the hospital by the web-spinner when Muerto’s oppressor El Dorado came to claim the wrestler’s life, the two would team up to defeat Dorado.

Award-winner Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) has impressed studio executives with his role in Bullet Train and when approached to tackle something else, mentioned that he'd like to play the Marvel character.

Now Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is working to figure out how to launch the character in script form, while Cuaron, who co-wrote Gravity with his father Alfonso and directed Desierto, will call the shots. El Muerto has a release date set for 12 January, 2024.

