John Waters Returning To Films With Liarmouth

Though he has certainly cropped in front of the camera for cameos and guest spots, it has been 18 long years since John Waters made a movie (that would be 2004's A Dirty Shame). But he's finally planning to step back behind the camera for Liarmouth.

Deadline reports that Village Roadshow has nabbed the rights to Waters' novel (full title: Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance), which hits shelves in May.

The tome follows Marsha Sprinkle, a suitcase thief, scammer and master of disguise. Dogs and children hate her. Her own family wants her dead. She’s smart, she’s desperate, she’s disturbed, and she’s on the run with a big chip on her shoulder. They call her Liarmouth ― until one insane man makes her tell the truth…

"Liarmouth is the craziest thing I’ve written in a while, so maybe it’s fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career," Waters says in a statement. "Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world."

There's no word yet on who might star or when this might shoot, but we're certainly keeping our fingers crossed for Waters' full return to cinema.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!