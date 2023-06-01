John Cena And Jackie Chan Team Up In Trailer For Action-Comedy Hidden Strike

There is a rich cinematic history of movie duos – Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, Thelma And Louise… Turner And Hooch? Even better is an action-movie duo – and new comedic explosion-fest Hidden Strike pairs up martial arts legend Jackie Chan with wrestler-turned-superhero John Cena. A new trailer is online now – buckle up for some mayhem, and watch it below.
This is the film originally announced in 2017 as Ex-Baghdad, at which point the central double-act was Chan and Sylvester Stallone. Stallone was out and Cena came in a year later, when the title became Project X-Traction (perhaps as a nod to the classic Chan Project A films). At yet another point it was titled SNAFU (an acronym for Status Nominal: All Fucked Up). The plot has stayed the same, though – Chan is playing a Chinese private security contractor called into extract oil workers from a China-run oil refinery in the Middle East when it's attacked. But that's a smokescreen for an oil heist, and Chan's character needs the help of an American former Marine (Cena) to stop the thieves.
Arash Amel (A Private War) wrote the screenplay, and the director is Scott Waugh, the former stuntman who made Act Of Valor, Need For Speed and the upcoming Expendables 4. Rest assured, this is most certainly a man who knows how to drive fast and blow shit up. There’s no release date confirmed for Hidden Strike so far, but it will blast onto our screens later this year.