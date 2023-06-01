John Cena And Jackie Chan Team Up In Trailer For Action-Comedy Hidden Strike

by Owen Williams |

There is a rich cinematic history of movie duos – Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, Thelma And Louise… Turner And Hooch? Even better is an action-movie duo – and new comedic explosion-fest Hidden Strike pairs up martial arts legend Jackie Chan with wrestler-turned-superhero John Cena. A new trailer is online now – buckle up for some mayhem, and watch it below.

This is the film originally announced in 2017 as Ex-Baghdad, at which point the central double-act was Chan and Sylvester Stallone. Stallone was out and Cena came in a year later, when the title became Project X-Traction (perhaps as a nod to the classic Chan Project A films). At yet another point it was titled SNAFU (an acronym for Status Nominal: All Fucked Up). The plot has stayed the same, though – Chan is playing a Chinese private security contractor called into extract oil workers from a China-run oil refinery in the Middle East when it's attacked. But that's a smokescreen for an oil heist, and Chan's character needs the help of an American former Marine (Cena) to stop the thieves.