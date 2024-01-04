Joe Keery Is Swept Into A Colourful Crime Spree In Heist Thriller Marmalade – Watch The Trailer

From Stranger Things to… danger things? Joe Keery might be best known as Steve Harrington (or for his legendary mane, or his resemblance to Ben Schwartz) but with the Netflix show barreling towards its end, he's got his eye on other projects. Heading our way next is Marmalade, a new crime comedy thriller that has overtones of early Coen brothers. Check out the trailer…

Keery here plays recently incarcerated Baron strikes up a friendship with cellmate Otis (Aldis Hodge), a man with a well-versed history of prison breaks. As the pair hatch an escape plan together, Baron recalls the story of how he met Marmalade (Camila Morrone), the love of his life, and their Bonnie and Clyde-style scheme to rob a bank in order to care for his sick mother and give the couple the life they’ve always dreamed of.

For Baron, it doesn't go exactly as it planned, since Marmalade is a little wilder than even he expects. And from the looks of the trailer, Otis has his own reasons for wanting to learn about her…