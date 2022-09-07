Jessica Chastain Suspects Eddie Redmayne’s A Killer In The Good Nurse Trailer

You might have seen our exclusive first look at new psychological thriller The Good Nurse, which stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. Now we have the trailer for the new movie…

Written by Last Night In Soho's Krysty Wilson-Cairns and directed by Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm, this is the true story of Charles Cullen, here played by Redmayne, a nurse who killed swathes of patients in New Jersey across his 16-year career – possibly the most prolific serial killer in recorded history. Chastain is Amy Loughren, a fellow nurse who begins to suspect that her unassuming co-worker might be behind a spate of mysterious patient deaths…