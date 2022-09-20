Jeremy Allen White Joins Sci-Fi Film Fingernails

Though UK audiences have yet to see excellent chef drama The Bear (it's finally headed to our screens via Disney+ on 5 October), many will know Jeremy Allen White from Shameless. He's using the time he has in between seasons of The Bear to work on Apple sci-film film Fingernails.

Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed are on board to star in the film, which has Apples director Christos Nikou in charge.

Written by Nikou alongside Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner, Fingernails is set in a world where a test has been discovered to measure whether couples are truly in love. Institutes have been opened to help those struggling succeed, and Anna (Buckley) starts working at one of the facilities. She's an assistant to Trevor (Ahmed), a mysterious, dedicated instructor.