Jennifer Lopez Is A Deadly Assassin In The Teaser For The Mother

At this point, Jennifer Lopez can do pretty much anything she sets her mind to. So… Taken- style badass? Tick! See the teaser for new Netflix action thriller The Mother, which premiered as part of the company's TUDUM event today.

The story for this one is pretty simply, at least in terms of its setup: A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

Alongside Lopez, the film also stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal