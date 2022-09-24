  1. Home
Jennifer Lopez Is A Deadly Assassin In The Teaser For The Mother

by James White |
Posted
People:
Jennifer Lopez
Joseph Fiennes
Gael Garcia Bernal
Omari Hardwick
Niki Caro

At this point, Jennifer Lopez can do pretty much anything she sets her mind to. So… Taken-style badass? Tick! See the teaser for new Netflix action thriller The Mother, which premiered as part of the company's TUDUM event today.

The story for this one is pretty simply, at least in terms of its setup: A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

Alongside Lopez, the film also stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal

With Niki Caro in the director's chair, The Mother hits Netflix in May next year.

