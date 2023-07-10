Jennifer Garner Returning as Marvel’s Elektra For Deadpool 3

Even given its cameo-stuffed nature, we're not sure we could have predicted that Team Deadpool would be able to persuade Jennifer Garner to return to the world of skintight leather and sai knives. Yet according to The Hollywood Reporter, that's exactly what happened, as Garner will appear as Elektra Natchios for the third outing of Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth.

Of course, it probably helps that Garner worked with Reynolds and Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy on Netflix's The Adam Project, so they could sound her out on the idea.

Quite what she'll be up to remains a mystery at this point along with much of the movie's story – though we know, of course, that it'll see Deadpool finally meeting Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Elektra, first created by Frank Miller for the pages of the Daredevil comics in 1980, is the daughter of a Greek magnate whose wife is murdered and who has his daughter trained as an elite assassin. She ends up crossing paths with Matt Murdock and is sometimes his great love, at other times his enemy. And occasionally both...

Garner famously played the character opposite Ben Affleck in 2003's Daredevil and while that was far from a hit, it spawned 2005's spin-off Elektra, which explored more of her story.

And the Elektra news follows more rumour-y word that Affleck has already shot a cameo as Daredevil, pointing to much multiversal madness in the movie.