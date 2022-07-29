Jason Momoa Reveals Ben Affleck Will Appear In Aquaman Sequel

It's probably not the way Warner Bros. and DC would have preferred to announce it (we're picturing more a big exciting reveal during one of the companies' FanDome events), but the word is out thanks to a random encounter between Jason Momoa and some fans: Ben Affleck will appear as Bruce Wayne in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

AS recounted by Momoa's sweary (for which he apologizes) Instagram video, work was underway on additional shooting for the Aquaman sequel on a WB stage when a backlot tour draws up… Just as Momoa is headed for a trailer parked next to the lot with "B.A." written on a door sign. And a certain Mr. "I just got married in Vegas" inside.

It could all be a studio set up, a "viral" attempt to drum up a little publicity, but Momoa sells it like a champ and we honestly want to believe it's a genuine slip up.