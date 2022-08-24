Jason Momoa Is A Dream Creature In The Slumberland Trailer

Kids escaping the harsh realities of life – usually parental tragedy, bullies or some-such thing — by escaping into a fantasy world is a tried-and-tested concept. And it's back again in Francis Lawrence's new movie Slumberland, which stars Jason Momoa and youngster Marlow Barkley.

Here's the story: After her father Peter (Kyle Chandler) is unexpectedly lost at sea, young Nemo's (Barkley) idyllic Pacific Northwest existence is completely upended when she is sent to live in the city with her well-meaning but deeply awkward uncle Phillip (Chris O'Dowd).

Her new school and new routine are challenging by day but at night, a secret map to the fantastical world of Slumberland connects Nemo to Flip, a rough-around-the-edges but lovable outlaw who quickly becomes her partner and guide. She and Flip soon find themselves on an incredible journey traversing dreams and fleeing nightmares, where Nemo begins to hope that she will be reunited with her father once again…

If you've ever wanted to see Jason Momoa as, well, a dude with goat horns on his head, Slumberland is ready to make your dream – or perhaps that's your idea of a nightmare? – come true.