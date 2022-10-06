Jason Momoa Is A Dream-World Outlaw In Netflix’s Slumberland Trailer

by Owen Williams |

Fanged, top-hatted, be-horned and flamboyant, Jason Momoa’s character in Slumberland appears to be a sort of mutant hybrid of the Faun from Pan’s Labyrinth, Willy Wonka, and Momoa’s own turn in that Ozzy video. Hell, looks fun though. The second trailer for Netflix’s upcoming fantasy adventure has just arrived, so judge the colourful mayhem for yourself.

The story is this… After her father Peter (Kyle Chandler) is unexpectedly lost at sea, young Nemo's (newcomer Marlow Barkley) idyllic Pacific Northwest existence is completely upended when she is sent to live in the city with her well-meaning but deeply awkward uncle Phillip (Chris O'Dowd).