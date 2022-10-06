Jared Leto To Play Fashion Designer Karl Lagerfeld In New Biopic

Having seen what Jared Leto did with real-life fashion family member Paolo Gucci in House Of Gucci, we're a little surprised that Karl Lagerfeld's confidants, who are shepherding a film about the designing icon, would go with Leto to star and produce. Yet, it's happening!

Pier Paolo Righi, Caroline Lebar, and Sébastien Jondeau, who all worked closely with Lagerfeld at different times in his celebrated (and sometimes controversial) career, will be executive producers on the biopic, the strict details of which remain a mystery.

"Karl has always been an inspiration to me," says Leto, who will produce the eventual movie with partner Emma Ludbrook. "He was a true polymath, an artist, an innovator, a leader and, most importantly, a kind man. When we came together with the Karl Lagerfeld team, we immediately shared a creative vision of doing a respectful ode to Karl while pushing the artistic boundaries of what a biopic can be. I’m so grateful to Karo, Pier and Seb for allowing us to go on this journey together."

The next job will be to find a filmmaker to tackle the story – wonder if Leto will get in touch with Ridley Scott?

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!