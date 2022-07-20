Jamie Lee Curtis Is Ready To Fight In The First Halloween Ends Trailer

Following on from last year's divisive Halloween Kills, the onus is now on Halloween Ends to stick the landing. And, per Michael Myers' typical behaviour, stick a variety of blades into people. Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode is still having none of it, and is ready to truly, er, end things. Check out the first trailer for the new movie.

Here's the synopsis for this one… "Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since.

"Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all."

Yes, from the looks of the trailer, Laurie's peace and quiet really doesn't last all that long. Will Patton, James Jude Courtenay, Nick Castle and Kyle Richards are all in the cast for David Gordon Green's latest, which features the director once again co-writing alongside Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier and Danny McBride.