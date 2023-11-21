Jackie Chan And Ralph Macchio Teaming Up For New Karate Kid Film

Characters in comic book properties are always worried about universes and parallel worlds colliding, but it appears that the Karate Kid franchise is just fine with the concept. How do we know? Ralph Macchio (from the original 1984 film, two of its sequels and entertaining Netflix continuation Cobra Kai) and Jackie Chan (star, alongside Jaden Smith, of the 2010 re-imagining set in China) are teaming up for a new film in the series, which means that Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han will be meeting on screen.

Sony is behind the new movie, which has I’m Not Okay with This and The End Of The F*ing World creator Jonathan Entwistle directing from a script by Peter Rabbit's Rob Lieber.

No title has been announced yet, and the main plot is being largely kept a secret, though The Hollywood Reporter has found out it'll bring the story to the East Coast and focus on a teen from China who finds strength and direction via martial arts and a tough but wise mentor.

A search is underway for a Chinese actor to inherit the title role, as emphasized by a video featuring Chan and Macchio…

Perhaps the biggest surprise for us of all is no mention of the Cobra Kai team (specifically showrunners/directors Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg) who have done such good work extending the Karate Kid world for Netflix. Of course, it's possible they felt like they'd done all they could with the stories of Daniel and more, but we're sorry to see them not involved at all (yet).