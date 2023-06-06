Insidious: The Red Door –– Something Has Followed The Family In The New Trailer

Already spawning a spin-off, the next main chapter of the Insidious horror franchise is headed our way in the shape of The Red Door, which reunites us with Patrick Wilson's Josh Lambert and his family as they confront fresh terror. Check out the latest trailer…

And Wilson here also steps behind the camera for his directorial debut, working from a script by Scott Teems and a story from original Insidious writer Leigh Whannell.

Here's the basic idea: To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.

Alongside Wilson and Simpkins, the likes of Rose Byrne, Andrew Astor and fellow franchise veteran Lin Shaye all return.