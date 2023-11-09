Inside Out 2 Teaser Brings A New Emotion To Riley’s Head

Being a teenager is the absolute worst, we can all agree. And so, while Pixar’s astonishing Inside Out did an incredible job of giving voice to the emotions living inside the head of almost-tween Riley back in its 2015 masterpiece, it’s understandable that there was clear road to tread for a sequel: what happens when Riley becomes a fully-fledged teenager, with the tumultuous overhaul of… well, everything that comes with it? As the first teaser for Inside Out 2 shows us, that’s exactly where the sequel is heading. Warning everyone: puberty is about to kick in. Watch it here:

It’s fair to say that there was an element of caution when Pixar announced a second Inside Out – not only does the first film stand as one of the studio’s greatest works, with a magic that might be difficult to recapture, but Pixar’s sequels haven’t always lived up to the originals. That said, they’re also behind some of the greatest sequels ever made – and this first look at Inside Out 2 is really promising. Not only is it a blast to see all the familiar emotions back in the mix, but as promised the new film will bring all-new feelings into the fray. Hello, Anxiety! The orange worrier is being voiced by Maya Hawke, and looks set to be a big part of the follow-up. “Anxiety, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” says director Kelsey Mann. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.”