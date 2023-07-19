Indie Movies Secure Permission To Shoot During The Strikes

While the combined power of the writers guild strike and the newly mounted actors strike has brought the vast majority of film and TV productions to a grinding halt, some independent companies, including A24, have secured a waiver to keep shooting.

These smaller outfits benefit from the fact that they are not signatories with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the body that represents the likes of the big studios, whose residual payment practices and other issues form the core of the industrial action.

SAG-AFTRA published a list of 39 projects approved under the waiver system so far, including Mother Mary, starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel, and Death Of A Unicorn, starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, the latter scheduled to begin shooting soon in Hungary.