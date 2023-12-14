IF Trailer Finds Ryan Reynolds Helping Imaginary Friends Reconnect With Kids

While John Krasinski has more recently been known for co-writing and directing the A Quiet Place films, he's headed to slightly more family friendly (not to mention noisier) territory for his next job, IF. With the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw either on screen or providing voices for CG Imaginary Friends, the new fantasy adventure comedy has its first trailer online. Check it out…

Written as well as directed by Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

Reynolds, at least in the footage the trailer provides, appears to be in more of a straight man role here, opting for wry over his wise-cracking mode. And for those who were somehow not convinced that Inside Out already nailed the dynamic of an imaginary friend mourning for a lost connection with a kid (RIP Bing Bong, forever in our hearts), this could offer some fun.

The likes of Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr., Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Jon Stewart, Bobby Moynihan, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Christopher Meloni, Richard Jenkins and Awkwafina are all involved, and IF will be in UK cinemas on 24 May.