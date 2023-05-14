Idris Elba To Star In And Direct Prison Thriller Infernus

Idris Elba has stepped behind the camera before, most notably for 2018's Yardie. He's headed back to the director's chair — this time adding producing and starring as a combo — for refugee/prison thriller Infernus.

With a story from Tom Boyle and a screenplay by Robert Mark Kamen, it'll see Elba play Donovan Kamara, a UN human rights activist sent to investigate reports of refugees being illegally detained inside a US black site prison.

A seemingly simple task turns deadly when the world’s most dangerous inmates break free. Kamara must work to safely extricate the refugees, all while going head-to-head with a brilliant criminal mastermind. It all sounds like the sort of film you normally find Gerard Butler headlining, but Elba's no stranger to action either.

And while he'll shoot a chunk of the footage in London this autumn, Elba is also using it to boost the new TD Akuna Studios in Ghana.