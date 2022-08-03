Idris Elba And Director David Leitch Teaming Up For New Spy Thriller

With action thriller/comedy Bullet Train speeding into cinemas this week (find our review here), David Leitch is turning his attention to new directorial challenges. He's now attached to make a spy thriller called Bang!, which will star Idris Elba.

Bang!, which will adapt Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres's Dark Horse comic book title, follows a terrorist cult that sets out to start the apocalypse with a series of novels meant to brainwash their readers, just as the world’s most celebrated spy is sent to track down and kill the author responsible.

Kindt and Bullet Train's Zak Olkewicz will write the script for this one, with Leitch's 87 North and Elba producing the movie, which, assuming it makes it out of development, will end up on Netflix.