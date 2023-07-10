Ice Cube Joins Dave Bautista In The Killer’s Game

Though it looked the long-limbo-lingering project might finally be moving forward with Jason Statham starring in 2018, action comedy The Killer's Game stalled again. But here we are once more, with word that Ice Cube is joining Dave Bautista in the latest version.

JJ Perry, who made vampire action thriller Day Shift for Netflix, is aboard to direct, with the script originating from the keyboards of Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg (James Coyne handled the most recent rewrites).

The Killer's Game follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him. Awkward!