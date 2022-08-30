Hugh Jackman And Laura Dern Have A Troubled Teen In The First Teaser For The Son

Writer/director Florian Zeller had huge success with his last film, The Father, which he adapted from his stage work. He's back bringing a play to the screen with The Son, which stars Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern, and has its first teaser online.

Like The Father, Zeller worked on the script with Christopher Hampton for the story that focuses on Peter (Jackman), whose hectic life with his infant and new partner Emma (Vanessa Kirby) is upended when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) appears with their son Nicholas (Zen McGrath), who is now a teenager.

The young man has been missing from school for months and is troubled, distant, and angry. Peter strives to take care of Nicholas as he would have liked his own father to have taken care of him. While juggling work, his and Beth's new son, and the offer of his dream position in Washington, he loses sight of how to hold onto his son Nicholas in the present.