Hugh Bonneville’s Hiding Dark Secrets In The I Came By Trailer

We're more used to seeing Hugh Bonneville in his warmly charming or slightly bumbling roles (think Paddington or Downton). So it's fun to see him as a more sinister figure in the trailer for I Came By, which you can find below.

The story follows a pair of rebellious graffiti artists, Toby (George Mackay) and Jay (Percelle Ascott) regularly target the homes of the UK’s wealthy elite and ruling class.

When Toby breaks into the home of renowned former High Court Judge Sir Hector Blake (Bonneville) he discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him…

With Babak Anvari directing from a script he wrote with Namsi Khan, the cast also includes Kelly MacDonald and Varada Sethu.