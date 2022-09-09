Hocus Pocus 2 Full Trailer Offers Cackling Witches And The Return Of Billy Butcherson

Kicking off the live-action portion of Disney's big panel at D23 this year was supernatural sequel Hocus Pocus 2, which. while its cast weren't there in person, did feature a video from stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy – AKA the witchy Sanderson sisters – did appear via video to introduce the new trailer, which you can find below.

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three friends to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

From the looks of this first footage, it's the wiccan-happy teens who unwittingly bring the sisters back – Whitney Peak’s Becca, Belissa Escobedo’s Izzy and Lilia Buckingham’s Cassie – after being gifted the candle by Sam Richardson's occult shop owner and lighting it as part of Becca’s birthday ritual, hoping to activate witchy powers and getting far more than they bargained for…

This latest trailer also offers a peek at the Sanderson sisters' own 16th year, their powers granted by a mysterious witch played by Hannah Waddingham Anne Fletcher is in the director’s chair, with the script by Jen D'Angelo.