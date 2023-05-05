Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal And Eiza González Recruited For Guy Ritchie’s Next Film

Looks like Guy Ritchie's picking from his recent collaborators to find stars for a future project. Henry Cavill and Eiza González, who just shot The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare with the director are joining Jake Gyllenhaal, lead of Guy Ritchie's The Covenant for a new, untitled action thriller.

The next film reportedly follows two extraction specialists who must plan an escape path for a high-level female negotiator. Ritchie, who wrote the script and will produce it alongside Ivan Atkinson, is aiming to kick off filming in September.