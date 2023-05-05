Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal And Eiza González Recruited For Guy Ritchie’s Next Film

Looks like Guy Ritchie's picking from his recent collaborators to find stars for a future project. Henry Cavill and Eiza González, who just shot The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare with the director are joining Jake Gyllenhaal, lead of Guy Ritchie's The Covenant for a new, untitled action thriller.
The next film reportedly follows two extraction specialists who must plan an escape path for a high-level female negotiator. Ritchie, who wrote the script and will produce it alongside Ivan Atkinson, is aiming to kick off filming in September.
"There’s something special that happens when you collaborate with the same partners regularly: you build a shorthand and a trust that lets everybody do their best work," Ritchie says in a statement to Deadline. "Jake, Henry and Eiza are all astonishingly talented, committed, and engaging actors. This is going to be an action-packed movie that is both intellectually stimulating and physically exhilarating."