Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron Finds UK Distributor

Studio Ghibli fans and anyone who appreciates great hand-drawn animation might have been worried whether Hayao Miyazaki’s big return to film, The Boy And The Heron would alight on these shores. Worry no more! The film has landed a distributor in the shape of a trio of companies: Elysian Film Group, Anonymous Content, and Bleecker Street.

Miyazaki also wrote this one, inspired by Genzaburô Yoshino's story. Here's your official synopsis: "A young boy named Mahito longing for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death and creation, in tribute to friendship."