Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron Finds UK Distributor

Studio Ghibli fans and anyone who appreciates great hand-drawn animation might have been worried whether Hayao Miyazaki’s big return to film, The Boy And The Heron would alight on these shores. Worry no more! The film has landed a distributor in the shape of a trio of companies: Elysian Film Group, Anonymous Content, and Bleecker Street.
Miyazaki also wrote this one, inspired by Genzaburô Yoshino's story. Here's your official synopsis: "A young boy named Mahito longing for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death and creation, in tribute to friendship."
No official release date is on the books yet (beyond "later this year") but the movie will see the inside of UK cinemas for its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival next month. Find the trailer below.