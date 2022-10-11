Haley Bennett And Sam Riley Reconnect In Romantic Drama She Is Love – Trailer Exclusive

Black Mountain Poets and Love Spreads director Jamie Adams is back with a new romantic drama, She Is Love. And we're happy to bring you a world exclusive first look at the trailer for the film, which stars Haley Bennett and Sam Riley as a pair of former flames who reconnect when they're thrust back together a decade after they split – except, she's come to stay at the lodging he runs with his girlfriend. Talk about awkward. Watch the trailer exclusively here:

Here's the official synopsis: "When Patricia (Haley Bennett) arrives at a country hotel in Cornwall, she encounters her ex husband Idris (Sam Riley) who manages the place with his girlfriend Louise (Marisa Abela). Things are immediately awkward and the former couple reconnect over a long, messy night where they revisit the past while remaining open to new beginnings." And check out the teaser poster here:

Shot in Adams' tried-and-tested improvisational style where he and the cast develop a "scriptment" and work on the storyline during shooting, the film will have its world premiere on Friday at the BFI London Film Festival, and is in cinemas and on digital platforms on 3 February.

