Gwendoline Christie Wants More Captain Phasma: ‘I Would Absolutely Love That’

Before the Star Wars sequel trilogy even began, fans gravitated towards one of its coolest-looking characters: Captain Phasma. With her metallic Stormtrooper armour, towering presence, and the inimitable Gwendoline Christie under the silver helmet, Phasma made a real impact on screen as one of the First Order’s most formidable forces. If anything, her relatively brief appearances in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi left audiences wanting more (she was killed off in Rian Johnson’s film by John Boyega’s rebel hero Finn) – though the character did go on to appear in animated series Star Wars Resistance, and her story was expanded upon on the page, particularly in her own Star Wars: Captain Phasma comic run.

Speaking to Empire ahead of the release of her upcoming movie Flux Gourmet, Christie expressed enthusiasm for returning to play Captain Phasma if the opportunity ever arose, or if a direct adaptation of the comics was mooted. “I haven’t read the comics but, I mean, it’s Star Wars! I would absolutely love that,” she says, acknowledging there’s untapped potential in the chrome-covered baddie. “There was a template for a character that people got really excited about. It would be smashing if they felt that it was worthwhile to explore, along with some fabulous action.” For now, there’s always the possibility of playing through this year’s LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game as Phasma. “This is the next step for me,” she jokes, “because as a teenager I was quite obsessed with computer games, and I was quite good at them. I think it’s time to revisit them because they could be everything I had initially wanted them to be. There are entire worlds out there [ where ] we can investigate our megalomania!”

Whether a return to the Star Wars galaxy is in the cards or not, Christie’s upcoming slate is jam-packed. Beyond Peter Strickland’s Flux Gourmet (“I absolutely adored the script”), she’s playing Lucifer in Netflix’s imminent adaptation of The Sandman, and will be in Tim Burton’s Wednesday series too. Here’s hoping she’d be available if the First Order strikes back…