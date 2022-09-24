Guillermo Del Toro Offers A Look At The Making Of Pinocchio

It might be the second of the two Pinocchio movies to arrive this year, but Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion effort for Netflix feels like it has the goods to spin a dark, fantastical yarn beyond Disney's effort. As part of the TUDUM event today, the director offered a look behind the scenes at the careful craftsmanship on the film…
Adapting Carlo Collodi’s morality fable, the movie promises a very del Toro sensibility and a beautifully-realised tale on the tale of a puppet boy who dreams of becoming a real one.
The film is co-directed by Mark Gustafson and co-written by Patrick McHale – and beyond McGregor, the voice cast includes David Bradley as Geppetto, Christoph Waltz as Count Volpe, Tilda Swinton as the Fairy, plus Finn Wolfhard, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, and Burn Gorman. Pinocchio himself is voiced by relative newcomer Gregory Mann.
Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on 9 December.