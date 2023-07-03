Greta Gerwig Directing Two Narnia Movies For Netflix

Eyebrows were raised when Greta Gerwig was announced as the director of the upcoming Barbie. And cranked further when rumours began to circle that she might be involved in the Chronicles Of Narnia universe that Netflix nabbed the rights to develop back in 2018. Expect them to go sky high, then, at news that Gerwig is indeed headed to the land of Aslan and co.

Sitting deep within a New Yorker piece on Barbie toy company Mattel's future adaptation plans is a mention of Gerwig's role in bringing the doll to the screen and then potentially moving on to the Netflix films.

No further details were revealed, so we don't yet know whether Gerwig plans to start again with The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe or starting at another book/part of the timeline. Disney and Fox previously produced movies based on a few of the books, directed by Andrew Adamson and Michael Apted, respectively. They were well received, but met with increasingly diminishing box office returns.

And CS Lewis' world would seem to be a much more conservative one than Gerwig is used to playing in – but admit it… aren't you a little bit curious to see what she does with the stories? We are.