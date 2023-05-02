Gran Turismo Trailer: A Gamer Becomes A Racer In The High-Speed True Story

Have you ever gotten so good at a video game, you’ve thought that you could do that thing for real? That’s exactly what happened (and then some) for young Jann Mardenborough, a Gran Turismo enthusiast who became such an expert at racing online, that he took to the track, becoming a professional driver – and the subject of the new action-packed movie of the same name, the trailer for which dropped earlier today. Watch it below:
Archie Madekwe stars as talented teenager Jann, whose incredible gaming skills led to him being chosen for GT Academy and winning multiple Nissan racing competitions. David Harbour looks to be on excellent father-figure duty as his trainer, Orlando Bloom is the PR guy that sees Jann’s potential, and Djimon Hounsou and Geri Horner play his parents. District 9 director Neill Blomkamp is behind the camera, and the screenplay was written by Jason Hall and Zach Ballin. The trailer promises a high-octane ride and numerous speedy racing scenes – as did Blomkamp when speaking to Empire for our latest issue, on newsstands now. Strap in, folks.
Gran Turismo flies past the checkered flag into UK cinemas on 11 August.