Glass Onion UK Cinema Release Confirmed For November

Good news for anyone in the UK who was awaiting word of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery opening in cinemas here, as it will in the States ahead of its Netflix release in December. The streaming service has struck a deal with Vue International and Cineworld to offer early sneak preview showings in select cinemas across the country. Writer/director Rian Johnson also dropped a tweet showcasing new footage and emphasising his excitement for the cinematic release of the movie.

It's an interesting play by Netflix, which has had limited theatrical runs in the past for movies looking to score awards status. But releasing Glass Onion a month ahead of its Netflix launch (the film will play in cinemas between 23 and 29 November, ahead of a 23 December arrival on the streamer).

The film, which sees Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc investigating a new crime, this time on a Greek island own by billionaire tech dude Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who has invited an eclectic group of guests to solve a murder… his murder. What starts out as a game soon becomes something more.

“These movies are made to thrill audiences, and I can’t wait to feel the energy of the crowd as they experience Glass Onion,” said Johnson. “Between this and the release on Netflix in December, I’m excited that audiences around the world will be able to enjoy the film!”

You can buy tickets via this link. And word arrives that negotiations are underway for other countries, including Italy and Germany.

