Glass Onion Trailer Brings Back Benoit Blanc For Another Knives Out Mystery

Listen up, sleuths! A brand new clue for the upcoming second Knives Out mystery has appeared – and when we say a clue, of course we mean a trailer. A few years after revitalising the whodunnit genre with his ingenious homage to and unpicking of murder-mystery tropes, writer-director Rian Johnson is back with Glass Onion – once again bringing Daniel Craig back as idiosyncratic private eye Benoit Blanc, and this time pitching him into a whole new crime with a whole new cast to boot. The film has remained largely mysterious for now (though you can, of course, find out more in the Glass Onion issue of Empire, on sale now), but since its about to receive its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in a matter of days, Netflix has unveiled its first teaser for Blanc’s next case. Watch it here: