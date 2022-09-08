Glass Onion Trailer Brings Back Benoit Blanc For Another Knives Out Mystery

Listen up, sleuths! A brand new clue for the upcoming second Knives Out mystery has appeared – and when we say a clue, of course we mean a trailer. A few years after revitalising the whodunnit genre with his ingenious homage to and unpicking of murder-mystery tropes, writer-director Rian Johnson is back with Glass Onion – once again bringing Daniel Craig back as idiosyncratic private eye Benoit Blanc, and this time pitching him into a whole new crime with a whole new cast to boot. The film has remained largely mysterious for now (though you can, of course, find out more in the Glass Onion issue of Empire, on sale now), but since its about to receive its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in a matter of days, Netflix has unveiled its first teaser for Blanc’s next case. Watch it here:
This time, it’s a murder-mystery set at a murder-mystery party – hosted by tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) in Greece, and with his friends (and now suspects) including Janelle Monáe’s Cassandra ‘Andi’ Brand, Kathryn Hahn’s Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr.’s Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick’s Peg, Madelyn Cline’s Whiskey, Dave Bautista’s Duke Cody, and Kate Hudson’s Birdie Jay. It’s one hell of a cast – let alone with Craig back in the mix too.
Anyone lucky enough to be at the Toronto International Film Festival can catch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on 10 September, and it’s screening at the London Film Festival on 16 October. It’s due to stream on Netflix from 23 December – a Christmas treat, best enjoyed with a stack of doughnuts nearby (preferably with an even smaller doughnut inside the doughtnut hole).
Read Empire’s full world-exclusive Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery cover feature in the October 2022 issue, packed with fresh images and speaking to Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig, and the ensemble cast – including Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Janelle Monáe – to get the inside scoop on Benoit Blanc’s latest case. Find it on newsstands now, or order a copy online here.