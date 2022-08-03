Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery To Close The 2022 BFI London Film Festival

Film festival season is in full swing, and the 66th edition of the BFI London Film Festival is only a couple of months away. Back in June, it was announced that Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, starring Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson, will be opening the festival on 5 October, and we now know which film will be the closing gala, too – Rian Johnson’s murder mystery sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
The follow-up to 2018’s wildly entertaining and much-enjoyed Knives Out, Glass Onion sees Daniel Craig return as donut hole-loving Detective Benoit Blanc, sharp suit and Southern drawl in tact. He’s the only connective tissue in this anthology-type sequel, this time heading to Greece to crack a new case. He’ll be joined by a stellar cast of new suspects, including Ethan Hawke, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton and Leslie Odom Jr – the latter four of which will join Johnson in attending the festival itself.
The film will screen as LFF’s Closing Night Gala on Sunday 16 October, which will also be its European Premiere, before its release in cinemas and then on Netflix later in the year.