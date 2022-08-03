Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery To Close The 2022 BFI London Film Festival

Film festival season is in full swing, and the 66th edition of the BFI London Film Festival is only a couple of months away. Back in June, it was announced that Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, starring Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson, will be opening the festival on 5 October, and we now know which film will be the closing gala, too – Rian Johnson’s murder mystery sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.