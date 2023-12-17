Gina Prince-Bythewood Directing Children Of Blood And Bone

There is movement for Paramount's plan to turn Tomi Adeyemi‘s novel Children Of Blood And Bone into film. According to Deadline, The Old Guard and The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood is jumping aboard to direct.

Adeyemi‘s book is set in a fantasy realm where, 11 years ago, Zelie and Tzain lost their mother, and all of Orisha lost magic. The maji were rounded up and slaughtered by King Saran’s orders, and the diviners became second-class citizens, oppressed so they would never rise up again.

But all of that changes when a scroll turns up that has the ability to grant magic to the diviners, changing them into maji. The answer becomes clear to Zelie: they must bring magic back.

For Amari, the princess, the path is less clear. Though she’s joined Zelie and Tzain on their journey, she doesn’t know her place in the world. She’s never even been outside the castle before. Even worse, her actions make her a traitor, and unlike the others, she knows exactly what her father is capable of and what will happen if they’re caught…

There's already one sequel published, Children Of Virtue And Vengeance, with a third, Children Of Anguish And Anarchy, due in June, so of course there will be hopes for a franchise here.