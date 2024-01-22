Gillian Anderson Joins Tron: Ares As Shooting Gets Underway

It has been a long journey for Tron: Ares (though given the 28-year gap between 1982's Tron and 2010's Tron: Legacy, perhaps not quite as long as it feels). But the latest visit to the Grid is finally shooting, and Gillian Anderson is the latest addition to the cast.

With Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil director Joachim Rønning at the helm, working from a script by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, Tron: Ares will see Jared Leto's Ares crossing from the digital world to that of humans, with all the potential for chaos that portends.

Anderson's character is a mystery for now, as is those of Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Cameron Monaghan, and Sarah Desjardins. There remains no word yet on whether veteran Tron star Jeff Bridges will return, or if we might see anything of Garrett Hedlund or Olivia Wilde.