Gerard Butler’s Greenland Sequel Starts Shooting This Year

Though the title Greenland: Migration might lead you to suspect that the sequel to 2020's Gerard Butler starrer is somehow crossing over with the recent animated duck film from Illumination, it's not the case. We'd still watch that, but this Migration promises to instead follow the drama as Butler's John Garrity and his family continue their struggle to survive an apocalyptic situation. The new film is about to start shooting.

You might recall that Greenland saw Butler and Morena Baccarin playing John and his estranged wife Allison as fragments from a comet start to batter the Earth, levelling cities and, in the case of one particularly large chunk, threatening an extinction-level event. Upon learning of a possible safe heaven (the title somewhat gives away the location), the family must make their way there.

For the sequel, written by Chris Sparling and Mitchell Lafortune, the Garrity family must venture out of the safety of the bunker, kicking off a horrendous journey across a destroyed Europe to somehow find a new home. It'll be the feel-good comedy of 2025!