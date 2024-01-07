Gerard Butler Reprising Stoic For Live-Action How To Train Your Dragon

Still looking to replicate Disney's (albeit hit-and-miss) efforts to convert its animated canon into live-action/CG concoctions, DreamWorks is moving forward with a real people-CG creatures take on How To Train Your Dragon. And while many of the leads are understandably being re-cast with younger actors, one is making the leap from the successful 'toon outings the new film: Gerard Butler.

The actor, who played Viking chief Stoic the Vast for the three main movies and one TV movie spin-off, will be donning hair, make-up and armour to play the man in live-action. He'll likely be back despairing of his son Hiccup (to be played in the new movie by The Black Phone's Mason Thames) underperformance as a viking, but once more impressed when the lad forms a bond with a dragon named Toothless (somewhere, Geek Queen Helen O'Hara just let out an involuntary "squee!").