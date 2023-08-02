George A. Romero’s Posthumous Film Twilight Of The Dead To Shoot This Year

It's somehow fitting that even given he died in 2017, George A. Romero's zombie-tastic Dead film series can continue. Twilight Of The Dead, a treatment he wrote before his death, has been in development and is now targeting a late 2023 shoot date.

Joe Knetter, Robert Lucas, and Paolo Zelati, who worked on the treatment with Romero, have since turned it into a script, which Suzanne Romero, George's widow, has teamed up with Roundtable Entertainment to produce.

Set on a tropical island, Deadline is told that Twilight will “delve into the dark nature of humanity from the perspective of the last humans on earth who are caught between factions of the undead”. In true Romero style, it is being framed by the producers as “thought-provoking sociopolitical commentary wrapped in a genre piece”. The estate is talking to a director about filming in Puerto Rico later this year, and had been in talks with a cast before the SAG-AFTRA strike. They're now applying for an interim agreement to film, given the production's independent nature.