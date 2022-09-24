Gal Gadot Offers Behind The Scenes Look At Spy Thriller Heart Of Stone

Having previously soared up the Netflix viewing charts with Red Notice, Gal Gadot is back in an action state of mind for Heart Of Stone. A new behind-the-scenes reel from the spy thriller debuted at Netflix's TUDUM event and you can watch it before.

With Tom Harper directing and a script from comics veteran Greg Rucka and Hidden Figures Allison Schroeder, the plot is mostly being kept quiet, but the story will focus on Gadot's Rachel Stone, an agent described as an adrenaline junkie.

The film is being described as a big-scale, yet grounded thriller, and the cast also includes Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt and Sophie Okonedo.