Gal Gadot Leaps Into Superspy Mode In Action-Packed Heart Of Stone Trailer

Gal Gadot already has big action credentials thanks to her role as Wonder Woman, Red Notice and her brief (or will it be?) tenure in the Fast & Furious franchise , but with new spy thriller Heart Of Stone, she's looking to bring things back down to Earth. And following our exclusive chat with Gadot in the latest issue of Empire, the full trailer for the movie went live as part of Netflix's TUDUM event. See it below.

Gadot plays agent Rachel Stone, an operative for a secretive organisation known as The Charter, who step in when governments can't handle tough situations. It's a lonely life for the agents who serve as the knife's edge of the operation.

And things just get tougher when a hacker gets control of The Heart, a powerful tech system that helps the Charter with its missions. Compromised and alone, Stone will have stop the new threat.