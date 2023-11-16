Disney just can't — apologies in advance — let it go. With our third trip to the magical kingdom of Arendelle for Frozen 3 still to arrive, now we're learning (from Disney boss Bob Iger, who can surely be considered a reliable source) that the Mouse House is also developing a fourth outing of the powerhouse animated franchise, which has so far earned more than $2 billion for the company.

Iger didn't go so far as to confirm that a fourth visit with Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel), but he did say this on Stateside show Good Morning America: "Frozen 3 is in the works, and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works too," Disney’s CEO said on Thursday morning. "But I don’t have much to say about those films right now. [Director] Jennifer Lee, who created the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories." Hints of a two-part tale then, but we'll have to wait and see on that front.