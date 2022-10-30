Florence Pugh Starring In Alexander Skarsgård’s The Pack

Florence Pugh is certainly not short of job offers lately. And she's just locked in a deal on another — she'll star alongside Alexander Skarsgård in his film directorial debut, psychological thriller The Pack.

Rose Gilroy, who wrote Project Artemis, which Greg Berlanti is now making, also scripted this new movie.

Skarsgård will kick off shooting in March, and the story follows a group of documentarians who brave the remote wilderness of Alaska in an effort to save a nearly extinct species of wolves.

When the crew is brought back together at a prestigious awards ceremony, tensions flare as a deadly truth threatens to unravel their work. The team lived through the harsh elements of the wild but will a secret they share survive the night?

Pugh, last seen in Don't Worry Darling, has The Wonder due next month and is shooting Dune: Part Two. Skarsgård will be back on the next season of Succession, due next spring, and will be seen in the movies Lee and Infinity Pool.

