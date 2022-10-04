Florence Pugh Investigates A Miraculous Mystery In The Wonder Trailer

Hoping to avoid the level of behind-the-scenes drama that haunted Don't Worry Darling, Florence Pugh will be back on our screens in The Wonder, which pits science against faith and different cultures in conflict. See the trailer…

The Wonder is set in the Irish Midlands in 1862, where a young girl stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well. English nurse Lib Wright (Pugh, going full Scully in her investigation) is brought to a tiny village to observe 11-year old Anna O'Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy).

Tourists and pilgrims mass to witness the girl who is said to have survived without food for months. Is the village harbouring a saint 'surviving on manna from heaven' or are there more ominous motives at work?

Directed by Sebastián Lelio, who worked with Room's Emma Donahue and Alice Birch to adapt Donahue's book, The Wonder will be out in select UK cinemas on 2 November before hitting Netflix on 16 November.

