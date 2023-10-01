First Trailer For The New Toxic Avenger Movie

Following on from the first image of Peter Dinklage in melty character as Winston Gooze AKA The Toxic Avenger, the trailer has burst onto the screen as a heady, bloody blend of Tim & Eric and RoboCop. check it out…

Written and directed by Macon Blair, this new take on Toxie is a reimagining of the 1984 low-budget Troma cult classic about a janitor who becomes a disfigured, musclebound superhero after falling into a barrel of toxic waste. "Similar to the original Toxic Avenger, he's singularly unqualified to be a hero," Blair tells Entertainment Weekly. "He's not especially brave, he's not especially crafty, but he has his heart in the right place, and he starts taking it to the limit when he's pushed into a corner." And, from the looks of the main picture, a tutu?